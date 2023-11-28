Teen robs Pizza Hut delivery driver, then brags about it on Instagram, Texas cops say

A Texas teenager was arrested after police say he robbed a delivery driver then posted about it on social media, news outlets reported.

The 17-year-old is charged with robbery and evading arrest or detention, according to KVIA.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, a Pizza Hut delivery driver was delivering an order to an apartment complex in El Paso. The driver knocked at the address but no one answered the door, KTSM reported. That’s when he saw the teen looking into his vehicle.

The driver asked the teen if he ordered food, and the teen said he did, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KFOX.

The driver walked over to the teen, who was wearing a ski mask, and told him the price of the food, the affidavit said, KFOX reported. Then, he said the teen robbed him.

“I have a gun, give me the stuff and your phone or I’ll shoot you,” the teen told the driver, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

The driver left the food and drinks, worth about $50, and drove away, according to KVIA. The robbery was reported to police at the Pizza Hut location, KTSM reported.

The next day, Nov. 10, the El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit found several videos posted to Instagram showing a Pizza Hut delivery driver closing a car door with the caption “Tryna tax me for pizza,” according to court documents, KTSM reported.

One clip showed a 2-liter Mountain Dew bottle and a Pizza Hut delivery bag. Another clip, captioned “Not even this can chKange me,” showed Pizza Hut chicken wings and a half-eaten pizza, KFOX reported.

On Nov. 11, police tracked down a stolen vehicle to the same apartment complex. Several people jumped out of the car, including the teen who police say was involved in the robbery, according to KVIA.

The teen was arrested and charged in connection with the robbery and fleeing from police in the stolen car, KFOX reported. Police say he was seen wearing the same ski mask on Instagram as the one described in the robbery.

