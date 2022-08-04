Teen Rockaways shooting victim gunned down only weeks before starting high school

A New Jersey teen, caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, won’t see his first day of high school.

Shawn Frye, 14, was found shot to death in the driveway of a house in the Rockaways this past Tuesday morning, leaving his heartbroken family to mourn their loss and wonder exactly what happened to their young relative when he went out for a night of video gaming.

“(We’re) just devastated,” said the teen’s uncle Lavar Reynolds, 45. “Can’t believe this would ever happen. No one would ever imagine this ... He was not raised in the streets. He was raised by his father.”

Frye was the youngest of five children, with three sisters and a brother, and spent most of his life in the Rockaways until his mother’s death sent him to live with his father and grandmother in Paterson, N.J.

He was only weeks away from starting high school there when the shooting stole his future.

“He loved to play basketball,” said Reynolds. “Loved his siblings. He was a family kid.”

Police believe Frye took off running when the gunshots started around 9:30 p.m. Monday night, sprinting through backyards before collapsing from a bullet wound in the driveway where the owner found his body about 10 hours later.

Police were still searching for the shooter three days after the incident.

The teen’s father Eric received the call about the fatal shooting later Tuesday morning, said Reynolds.

According to what the uncle heard, the Fortnite-loving teen was visiting his sister’s Harlem apartment on the night of the shooting when someone suggested they visit the Queens neighborhood to play video games at a friend’s house.

Frye and the second teen were targeted as they stopped inside a store to buy some snacks.

“He wasn’t even staying there,” said Reynolds. “Unfortunate tragedy. Wasn’t even meant for him. They were just coming out of a store, (they) started shooting. Mistaken identity. Just a kid!”

According to a police source, the shooter fled in a silver Honda and investigators recovered nine shell casings at the scene. An 18-year-old man was also shot in the left hand, with a second bullet grazing his face, before the driver sped into the darkness.

For Reynolds, the violent death of his nephew remained hard to comprehend: “He just graduated. He was about to go to high school.”

The family was still making funeral arrangements for the slain teen, who was looking forward to the start of the school year and a fresh start in high school, said Reynolds.