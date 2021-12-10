Teen runaway reports man raped and ‘was going to prostitute’ her, Kansas police say

A 13-year-old runaway says she was raped by a man and told that she’d be sent into prostitution, according to police in Kansas.

Liberal police officers found the teen girl on Tuesday, Dec. 7, with a 63-year-old man, according to a news release posted on Facebook. She had been reported missing in Denison, Texas.

Liberal is in southwest Kansas, about 420 miles northwest of Denison.

The girl reported that, while in a Denison restaurant, two 63-year-old men from Liberal approached her. Authorities say one of those men convinced her to go with them to Kansas.

Once in Liberal, the girl said, one of the men “forcefully” raped her, according to the news release.

“This man also told her he was going to prostitute the girl out to other people who would pay them good money,” police said. The girl said the man had “several visitors” while she was in his home.

As part of an investigation, the department says officers conducted a search warrant in the 800 block of South Lincoln.

The 63-year-old man she was with has been arrested, police told McClatchy News in a phone interview, and the department is seeking charges of rape, aggravated human trafficking, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated interference with parental custody, aggravated intimidation of a victim and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The other 63-year-old man has not been booked into jail, police told McClatchy, as an investigation into the case continues.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to call 620-626-0141.

