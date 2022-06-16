Two men are facing charges after a teenager said they shattered his car window with a large stone in a Seminole County neighborhood.

WATCH: Intense body-cam video shows Orlando police fatally shoot man who shot at them during traffic stop

The 16-year-old also captured part of the confrontation on video.

The teen driver said the men accused him of speeding through the neighborhood before one of them threw the rock through his window as he was driving.

Photos: Teen says men threw stone at his car window while driving through Sanford neighborhood

The teenager said the confrontation happened Tuesday inside an upscale Lake Forest community in Sanford.

WATCH: ‘They proved themselves worthy’: All-Black women’s WWII unit honored with Congressional Gold Medal

The teen said he felt threatened and feared for his life after he was surrounded.

He said he’s been in the neighborhood many times before because one of his best friends lives there.

Jermaine Jones posted the video on social media after a run-in with people in the neighborhood.

READ: Florida to launch ‘Purple Alert’ program to help find missing adults with disabilities

Channel 9 was not able to get inside the community and reached out to the two men seen in the video at their businesses, but were not able to reach them.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.