Teen says she witnessed abuse of 8-year-old sister Raylee Browning

Jun. 10—The teenage daughter of one of the three defendants accused in 8-year-old Raylee Browning's death testified Thursday that Raylee was physically abused and often punished without just cause.

Brooklynn Minnix, 15, also testified that some of the punishments Raylee received in the home the two children shared included being denied food and water.

"There would be days (Raylee) would go hungry," said Minnix, who was 11 at the time Raylee died.

Minnix said she was also told by one of the defendants to lie about their home life conditions, including the punishments that Raylee received, should anyone ask.

In the days leading up to Raylee's death, which occurred the day after Christmas in 2018, Minnix said Raylee was visibly sick, bed-ridden and sounded like she was "fighting for air."

Brooklynn is the daughter of Marty Browning Jr., who was dating Julie Titchenell Browning. They, along with Julie's sister, Sherie Titchenell, are all defendants accused of causing Raylee's death.

The three were arrested in December 2019 on charges of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian. Each was also charged with abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death. Both charges are felonies.

After the state rested its case Thursday afternoon, the three attorneys each representing one of the defendants made motions that one if not both charges should be dismissed, citing lack of evidence from the state.

Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Paul Blake, who is presiding over this case, denied the motions on the grounds that the state had provided enough evidence for the jury to make a determination as to whether the defendants were guilty or innocent of the charges.

Some of the remaining witnesses called by the state on Thursday spoke of Raylee's home and school life.

Raylee's biological mother, Janice Wriston, also took the witness stand, where she was asked by special prosecuting attorney Brian Parsons about the day Raylee was born, her overall character and the last day Wriston saw her daughter alive.

"She was the brightest thing in this world," Wriston said of her daughter.

Wriston said the last time she saw her daughter was in June 2017, roughly a year and a half before Raylee's death.

In response to questions from the defense, Wriston said her visitations were taken away around that time in 2017 but were restored sometime in July 2018. She added that Raylee's father Marty had custody of Raylee during this time.

Raylee was one of four children in the home shared by Marty and the Titchenell sisters. The ages of the two other children were not disclosed.

When asked to remember the house she shared with her siblings and three adults, Minnix said it was "full of tension," which she said was primarily caused by Sherie Titchenell.

Parsons asked Minnix if Sherie Titchenell was ever "mean" or "physically abusive" to her or Raylee.

Minnix said the "mean" demeanor from Sherie Titchenell to herself felt "normal" and that Sherie was "not typically" physically abusive to her.

Speaking of Raylee, Minnix said Sherie Titchenell was physically abusive and would hit Raylee with objects as well as her hands and feet. Raylee's response to this was to cry, Minnix said.

Minnix was then asked about a time in September 2015 when Raylee broke her right leg.

Minnix said Raylee was upset so Sherie Titchenell took her into Sherie's bedroom where Raylee continued to cry.

"I heard some type of sound and then Sherie came out and Raylee did not," said Minnix, who later elaborated that the sound she heard sounded similar to a "loud bang."

Minnix said she did not see Raylee until about noon the next day, when Raylee started to complain of leg pain and refused to stand or walk. Minnix said Raylee was accused of faking her injury by the adults though she was later taken to a hospital and diagnosed with a broken femur.

When Parsons asked what she was told happened to Raylee, Minnix said, "I was told she kicked a wall by Sherie."

"Is that what happened?" asked Parsons.

"No," Minnix responded.

Parsons then asked Minnix if West Virginia's Child Protective Services ever interviewed her regarding Raylee's broken leg. Minnix said she could not remember but that she was often reminded by Sherie Titchenell not to disclose with anyone what really went on in their home and just to say that everything was fine.

She was then asked about Raylee's overall behavior and the punishments she would receive.

"It seemed as if (Raylee) was always being punished even if she hadn't done anything to deserve so," Minnix said.

She added that some of the punishments Raylee received included being made to walk up and down the hallway all day, being denied food and water and being locked in her room so she could not sneak food at night.

"Once when Raylee was walking the hallway, (Sherie Titchenell) shoved her into the wall causing her to fall into the cat's litter box," Minnix said.

Minnix said she also observed Raylee drinking out of a toilet in the bathroom that adjoined the room Raylee shared with Sherie Titchenell and another child.

Minnix and the other two children were taken out of the defendants' home sometime after the death of Raylee. Minnix confirmed that she had been in foster care for three years and although she did initially speak to her mother while in foster care, she no longer does.

Also testifying Thursday was Carrie Ciliberti, a teacher from Mount Lookout Elementary School, which Minnix and Raylee attended for a time.

Ciliberti, a teacher of 36 years, said she taught health, physical education, and art during the time Raylee and Minnix were students at Mount Lookout. She said she also had breakfast and lunch duty, which meant she saw the children every day for at least an hour total.

Over the course of the year and a half that Raylee attended Mount Lookout, which included her kindergarten year and half of first grade, Ciliberti said she made three referrals to CPS for abuse she observed on Raylee.

Only two of the referrals were brought up Thursday, the referral made as a result of Raylee's broken femur in 2018 and a referral Ciliberti made after Raylee showed her bruises and scabs on her legs the following school year when Raylee was in first grade. The femur break occurred in Raylee's kindergarten year.

Ciliberti said she is aware that an additional referral was made by Raylee's first-grade teacher after Ciliberti observed a handprint on Raylee's upper arm. Ciliberti said she confirmed with Raylee's teacher that she had witnessed the same thing and that teacher made a report to CPS.

Ciliberti said she has no recollection of ever being interviewed by CPS for those referrals though she does remember sitting in on an interview when Minnix and Raylee were interviewed by CPS.

Ciliberti said the interview was conducted by Joseph Sorrent, who is on the defense witness list and has been identified as a CPS supervisor.

Regarding the child CPS interview Ciliberti sat in on, she said she remembers being told by Sorrent afterward, "I do not believe Raylee is an abused child. I believe she is a targeted child and I believe that (the children) are very well coached."

CPS employee Bryanna Baker, who worked in the Nicholas County office at the time of these incidents, was later called to the stand by the defense.

Baker testified that she was part of at least two referrals, but had her name on three, that investigated the alleged abuse Raylee received while in the Browning-Titchenell home. She said those claims of abuse were found to be unsubstantiated.

Parsons asked Baker about the referral Ciliberti testified to have made regarding Raylee's broken femur in September 2018. Baker said she was never notified of such a referral.

The state rested its case just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

The defense attorneys then began calling their initial witnesses. Unlike examinations made by the defense attorney for the prosecution's witnesses, only one attorney from the defense was allowed to question the witnesses they called.

For the prosecution's witnesses, all of the three defense attorneys were allowed to cross-examine each witness, which made for a lengthy process and resulted in nearly three full days of testimonies from the prosecution's witnesses.

The first witness called by the defense was Issa Jaber, the 23-year-old nephew of Julie and Sherie Titchenell. Jaber testified that he never saw Raylee abused or denied food or water.

Lynaia Castle, a family friend of the three defendants, gave similar testimony after being called by the defense, in that she did not see signs that Raylee was abused or neglected.

Castle said she had been informed of Raylee's overeating habits and also observed, on one occasion, Raylee eating until she vomited and then later asking for more food.

"She could eat as much as I could and then turn around and say she was starving, didn't eat and needed food right now," Castle said.

Castle also testified that she was in the home of the Brownings and Titchenells off and on in the three days prior to Raylee's death, Dec. 23-25, 2018.

Castle said during that time Raylee had a "sniffle" but she did not consider Raylee to be sick.

The trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

It is still unknown whether any of the three defendants will testify although Mark Plants, who represents Julie Titchenell, told the judge that his client had expressed an interest and intention of testifying.

Similar assertions were not made by the two separate attorneys representing Marty and Sherie Titchenell.