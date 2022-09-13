Teen says three men raped her in Odessa

Sep. 13—A 39-year-old El Paso man was arrested Thursday after a teenager told Odessa police she was raped by him and two other men.

Odessa police received a call Thursday from a woman who asked officers to check on the welfare of a 17-year-old girl who had run away from home and who was currently at the MCM Grande Fundome Motel.

According to an OPD report, when officers arrived, they found the girl hiding within a play slide and she was disheveled, barefoot, intoxicated and under the influence of marijuana. She told officers she'd been picked up in Midland earlier in the day, brought to the Fundome and given alcohol and marijuana.

The girl said three men she didn't know told her that if she didn't "rehearse" sex acts with them, they'd be taking her to El Paso, the report stated.

After rehearsing the sex acts, the girl said all three strangers raped her, according to the report. She also said one of the men, identified as Andy Rosales, recorded the incidents on his cellphone.

The teenager said two of the men fled after the rapes. According to the report, she said used Rosales' phone to call someone to tell her what had happened after he passed out.

Rosales told officers he only kissed the girl, but the other two men engaged in sex acts with her, the report stated. He later declined to speak further.

The girl was taken to Medical Center Hospital and Rosales was taken to the Ector County jail. He was booked on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault and was released Saturday after posting a $75,000 surety bond.

Police have not released the names of the other two suspects, ages 44 and 50.