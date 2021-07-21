Teen who says his U.S. green card was taken away by Dubai authorities is on the run from China again

Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) -The United States, Japan and South Korea are sending a clear message with their coordination on policy towards North Korea, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, despite some recent friction between the two Asian allies. "That close coordination sends a very critical message to North Korea in that we are together and shoulder-to-shoulder in our approach to this policy," U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told reporters after meeting the vice foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea. The three-way talks were held in Tokyo despite frayed relations between Japan and South Korea, largely a result of recriminations by both sides stemming from Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of Korea.