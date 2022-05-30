Teen in ‘Scream’ killer outfit boards school bus in ill-timed prank, Florida cops say

A Florida teen faces disciplinary action after he boarded a school bus dressed as the serial killer from “Scream” — just days after 21 people were killed at a Texas elementary school, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the student was not released, but investigators believe the incident was a poorly timed prank rather than a threat against fellow students.

It happened Friday, May 27, and involved the white mask and black robe worn by “Ghostface” in the popular horror franchise, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Martin County is about 45 miles northwest of Orlando.

“A Martin County High School student will face administrative discipline after he got on to his school bus wearing a full ‘Scream’ costume this morning. Students on the bus were alarmed by the incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The Martin County Sheriff’s SRO (school resource officer) was notified and the student was removed from the bus. Deputies searched the student’s bag and located the fake knife. The student said he thought his actions would be perceived as funny.”

Investigators say the prank “did not violate any criminal statutes,” but the teen faces “discipline from the school district.” Details of the potential punishment were not released.

“In light of the devastating school massacre in Texas, we are urging all parents to speak to their children about the emotional fragility and concerns of others,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Actions that might have seemed harmless and funny in the past, can cause fear and panic now. In addition, law enforcement has a duty to protect all children from unknown threats that cause panic and fear, and will do so accordingly.”

The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, occurred Tuesday, May 24, and resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. The attacker, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was killed at the scene.

Large dead shark hanging from rafters of Florida high school prompts investigation

Costly — and stinky — senior prank involving eggs and meat ends in charges, NC cops say

Teen rode a horse into his Virginia high school as a senior prank. Trouble followed