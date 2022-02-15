Teen seeks hit man online to kill her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend, Louisiana police say

A 14-year old girl was arrested by Baton Rouge police on Valentine’s Day after trying to hire a hit man on the internet to kill her ex-boyfriend, police say.

An administrator from the website “rentahitman.com” – which the teen visited – called local enforcement officials after receiving the request to report the incident, according to a release.

The 14-year-old Louisiana girl, whom the police did not name because of her age, was booked into East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of solicitation for murder on Monday, Feb. 14.

The family of the 14-year-old ex-boyfriend was contacted and made aware of the situation, police told McClatchy News.

Despite its name, the website does not provide any services related to actually hiring hit men.

“Rentahitman.com” calls itself a “professional crisis management firm,” according to its website. The site claims to have helped satisfied clients from all walks of life since 1920, including “government employees and even political figures.”

“And it was a play on words,” Bob Innes, the site’s creator, told ABC7. “Rent, as in hire us. Hit, as in web hit — visitor traffic, analytics, that sort of thing.”

The Louisiana teenager isn’t the first to submit such a request to the website. Since he launched “rentahitman.com,” Innes says he has received hundreds of similar messages, according to ABC7.

A Michigan woman, for example, pleaded guilty in November to solicitation of murder after being accused of filing a request on the website under a pseudonym to have her ex-husband killed. Wendy Lynn Wein, a 52-year-old from South Rockford, Michigan, eventually met an undercover detective, police said, and gave the purported hit man her ex-husband’s home address, work address and work schedule — and offered $5,000.

