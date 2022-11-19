Teen seen with gun in school carpool line arrested after being held at gunpoint by homeowner

A teenager was held at gunpoint by a homeowner until deputies arrived and arrested him for having a gun in a school zone, deputies say.

The arrest happened late Wednesday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a school campus police officer monitoring the carpool line at Westside High School noticed a 17-year-old had a gun.

The officer approached the vehicle and the teen jumped out with the gun and ran away, which caused a manhunt.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Corrections, and the Georgia State Patrol all went searching for the teen.

They later found him being held at gunpoint by a homeowner and arrested him. Deputies did not specify the location of the homeowner and the teen at the time of the arrest.

Deputies say the teen has been charged with Carrying Weapons within School Safety Zones, at School Functions, or on School Property, Criminal Street Gang Activity, and Possession of a Pistol or Revolver by a Person Under 18.

