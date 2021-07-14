Teen sent to prison in sex assault

Jul. 14—NEW ULM — A Mankato teen who was found guilty of sexual assault was sentenced to four years in prison.

A Brown County District Court jury found Malachi Henessey Rodriguez, 19, guilty of felony criminal sexual conduct following a trial in May. Rodriguez was accused of sexually assaulting a girl he knows in a New Ulm hotel room last August.

Rodriguez was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison and 10 years probation. He'll be eligible for release after 32 months.