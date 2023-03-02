Teen sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in fatal 2021 Myrtle Beach shooting

A Greenville teen was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for his role in a March 2021 fatal shooting in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Riley Eckard, 18, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in court. The charge of voluntary manslaughter carries a penalty of between 2 to 30 years.

Eckard, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was waived up to General Sessions Court and charged as an adult, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitors Office.

The incident occurred at Waterpark Hotel along South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the scene where 43-year-old Jermaine Steward was found with fatal gunshot wounds on the second floor of a hotel room.

Two defendants face pending murder charges in the case. Their cases will be heard at a later date, according to a release.