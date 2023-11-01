Teen sentenced to 13 years in prison for 2018 death of Hamilton girl

Sydney Garcia-Tovar

One of the people convicted in the 2018 killing of 16-year-old Sydney Garcia-Tovar in Hamilton was sentenced to 13 years in prison Wednesday.

Jordan Spain, now 19, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in September as part of a deal with prosecutors. Butler County Common Pleas Judge Gregory Howard sentenced him to 10 years on the charge plus another three for a gun being used in the offense.

Spain was just 14 when Sydney was fatally shot in her car on Wildbranch Road.

Prosecutors said the shooting occurred as part of a drug deal and robbery. Sydney's family said she was giving a friend a ride home.

Markeylnd Townsend, now 24, has also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the July 23, 2018 shooting. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 15.

A memorial to Sydney Garcia-Tovar

Then-21-year-old Joseph Goolsby was also found shot near the vehicle in the Tyler's Creek Townhomes development the night of the shooting, officials said. He was hospitalized and, at the time, was expected to survive.

Despite her age at 16, Sydney had already graduated high school early. She was planning to work for a few years and then enlist in the Marine Corps. After her death, her heart was successfully transplanted, saving the life of a young woman in Kentucky.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teen gets 13 years in prison for 2018 death of Hamilton girl