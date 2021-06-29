Teen sentenced to 15 years in Department of Juvenile Justice

Jun. 29—Yuba County Superior Court Judge Debra Givens ordered a Linda teen to serve a 15-year commitment in the Department of Juvenile Justice after being found guilty of the second-degree murder of an Olivehurst man.

The teen has been in custody since September 2020 after the then 16-year-old shot and killed Lonnie Long, Jr., 57, outside Long's home in the 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue.

Long went outside his home due to a fight taking place amongst a group of teenagers outside. The teen, whose name has not been released, was found guilty of second-degree murder after a court trial in April.

His sentencing hearing began on May 28 with victim impact statements delivered in court by members of Long's family. The hearing was not completed due to the teen's attorney asking to be relieved.

The next hearing took place on June 11 but it was not completed due to the new attorney taking over the case for the defense and the need for more information from the Department of Juvenile Justice about the teen's placement, according to Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor.

Three more victim impact statements were made on June 11.

On Wednesday, the teen's sentencing was completed, according to Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Smith. She said Givens ordered a 15-year commitment for the teen.

"Functionally, he will not serve that amount of time because the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) is slated to close on June 30, 2023," Smith said in an email. "However, the court will be able to retain jurisdiction of (the teen) until he is 25 years old."

Once DJJ closes, it will be up to the Department of Corrections and local authorities to determine where the juvenile will serve the remainder of his commitment, Smith said.