Teen sentenced to 26 years in prison in killing of Ee Lee in Washington Park

Photographs of Ee Lee are seen at the site of a candlelight vigil at Washington Park Lagoon on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. A crowd of about 50 wrote messages on balloons and lit candles to honor her memory.

Kamare R. Lewis, one of two teens involved in the sexual assault and murder of a 36-year-old woman in 2020, was sentenced Friday to 26 years in prison.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Glenn Yamahiro also sentenced Lewis to an additional 19 years on extended supervision. Lewis will get credit for more than two years of time served in jail, according to online court records.

Lewis, 19, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree reckless homicide and second-degree sexual assault, both as a party to a crime, earlier this year.

The victim, Ee Lee, was found unconscious and beaten by the pond in Washington Park on Sept. 16, 2020. She was taken to a hospital where she died three days later. Her cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the head. Lee also suffered injuries associated with rape, according to court records.

Lee was lying on a blanket when a group of six individuals, including Lewis, began harassing her. Lewis, then 17, and co-defendant Kevin T. Spencer, then 15, punched, kicked and beat her with sticks, investigators said. She was later sexually assaulted.

Spencer, who also pleaded guilty, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 3.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee teen sentenced to 26 years in killing of Ee Lee