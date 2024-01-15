Teen sentenced in Augusta County crash that killed friend in 2023

STAUNTON — A teenager who killed his friend in a 2023 alcohol-fueled crash was sentenced to prison Friday following a hearing in Augusta County Circuit Court.

In October, Walker W. Rexrode, 19, of Staunton, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of David "Buddy" Young, 18, of Staunton. Rexrode also pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated (first offense) and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2023, Virginia State Police said Rexrode was behind the wheel of a 2001 Ford Explorer that was headed south on Hildebrand Circle when he lost control of the SUV, ran it off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then ran it off the left side of the road and struck a tree. Police said the vehicle overturned.

Young, 18, of Staunton, died at the scene.

Augusta County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Holly Rasheed said Rexrode had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, reeked of alcohol and reportedly had an odor of marijuana on his clothing after police arrived at the scene.

Rexrode admitted to authorities that he consumed "multiple" alcoholic drinks at a party some 40 minutes before the fatal crash. His blood-alcohol content was 0.14%. Testing on the marijuana claim was inconclusive, Rasheed said at his October hearing.

In Augusta County Circuit Court on Friday, Whitney Young, the victim's sister, recalled being told by her mother that she was about to hear "the worst news of your life" the day her brother was killed. She described him as funny, compassionate to animals, and a backyard mechanic.

"He was loved by many," Whitney Young said.

David A. Young, the victim's father, said his son had an outgoing personality and a zest for life, and said his death left a "void in my heart and soul." He asked the judge for a strict sentence that would "reflect the magnitude of this tragic loss."

Rasheed, who noted past Augusta County sentences for driving deaths have trended higher than the state average the last decade, asked Circuit Judge Shannon Sherrill to ignore the state's non-binding recommended sentencing guidelines, which she said called for a sentence between one and three years. Rasheed said the guidelines were too low.

"That's just not enough time when somebody kills another person," she said.

Defense attorney Dana Cormier requested a one-year sentence for his client, stating Rexrode admitted to everything and had accepted responsibility for his friend's death. "We are punishing a simple, decent, humble boy who made a terrible mistake," he said.

"These are not things that a decent person does," Rasheed argued.

Given a chance to address the court, Rexrode said he wished he could switch places with Young. "I'm truly sorry," he said while addressing the victim's family.

Judge Sherrill gave Rexrode 10 years in prison with 7 1/2 years suspended, leaving him with 2 1/2 years to serve behind bars. He was also placed on three years of supervised probation and had his operator's license suspended indefinitely.

Rexrode, who had been free on bond, was taken into custody and is now being held at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

Augusta County shooting that injured two, one seriously, started over cigarettes

Testimony on condition of 100 Natural Bridge Zoo animals comes to a close

Over 50 residents come to Staunton West End workshop

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on X (formerly Twitter).

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Teen sentenced in Augusta County crash that killed friend in 2023