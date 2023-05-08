Teen sentenced for fatal Yonkers shooting

A Delaware teenager was sentenced Friday to nine years to life in state prison for the killing of a man in Yonkers nearly three years ago.

Maliki Johnson fatally shot Javon Merrill with a .38 caliber handgun outside the Triangle Deli on Ashburton Avenue on Oct. 27, 2020.

Westchester County Courthouse

Johnson was 15 at the time of the shooting. He fled the scene but discarded a sweatshirt that police found and the Westchester County forensics lab eventually linked to Johnson through DNA testing.

He was arrested in Dover, Del., in early August 2021 by police there and the U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force. Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder two months ago.

He was sentenced by Westchester County Judge Helen Blackwood in the youth part of criminal court, where he had faced a maximum sentence of 15 years to life.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Maliki Johnson sentenced in 2020 Yonkers shooting of Javon Merrill