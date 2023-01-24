Teen sentenced for high-speed chase with learner's permit, lots of pot

Jan. 23—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona teen will spend two years on probation for leading police on a high-speed chase while driving with an instructional permit and driving a vehicle in a ditch while carrying 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana.

After the pursuit ended, the teen tried to evade authorities by blending in at a thrift sale, authorities said.

Cesar Cruz-Ramirez, 18, 3323 Woodside Terrace, pleaded guilty Monday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer by failing to stop, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Sarah Harless.

For the misdemeanors, Cruz-Ramirez was placed on two years of probation and fined $829. As conditions of probation, Cruz-Ramirez must maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

As part of a two-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony possession of marijuana charge will be dismissed if Cruz-Ramirez pays a $300 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 80 hours of community service, completes an alcohol and drug assessment, and complies with all rules of probation.

Cruz-Ramirez's record will be expunged if he successfully completes his probation.

According to the criminal complaint in the high-speed chase case:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy was on patrol at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, and noticed a car driving on Clairemont Avenue that appeared to have illegal tint on its side windows.

A registration check showed the vehicle was owned by Cruz-Ramirez. He has a valid instructional permit, but there was no one else in the vehicle, which is required.

The deputy activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop after Cruz-Ramirez went through a red light at London Road.

Cruz-Ramirez failed to pull over and began to increase his speed. The deputy then activated his siren and informed police dispatchers about the high-speed pursuit.

The deputy lost sight of the vehicle on Lexington Boulevard and terminated the pursuit.

A witness told authorities he saw the vehicle stop at a thrift sale on Rudolph Road, just a few blocks from where the deputy last saw it. The witness said Cruz-Ramirez was trying to disguise himself among the thrift sale patrons.

Cruz-Ramirez ran away from the scene after the deputy blocked the front of the vehicle with his squad car. Cruz-Ramirez dropped some clothing and a pair of shoes as he fled the scene.

The deputy pursued on foot and placed Cruz-Ramirez in handcuffs after he was apprehended.

Authorities searched Cruz-Ramirez's vehicle and found marijuana, empty bags, a digital scale and a large amount of $20 bills. Marijuana was also found in the shoes he discarded.

According to the criminal complaint in the marijuana case:

Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies were sent Tuesday, July 5, to a report of a vehicle in the ditch in the town of Washington.

Deputies spoke with Cruz-Ramirez, who was identified as the owner and driver of the vehicle.

While inspecting the damage to the exterior of the vehicle, deputies detected the odor of marijuana. The vehicle was then searched.

Deputies found numerous marijuana vape cartridges in the center console along with different denominations of money that are commonly used in narcotics transactions. Also found were a couple of small plastic bags containing marijuana.

Several marijuana joints in individual containers were in the center console. In a black backpack in the back seat, there were two large glass jars containing marijuana buds.

Inside the trunk, deputies found a large plastic bag containing numerous smaller plastic bags filled with marijuana. They also found numerous clean plastic bags in all areas of the vehicle.

All of the marijuana found in the vehicle weighed just under 1 1/2 pounds.