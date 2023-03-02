Teen sentenced to more than 7 years for role in killing at Black Bob Park in Olathe

An Olathe 15-year-old was sentenced in Johnson County District Court Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the death of a 19-year-old at Black Bob Park in May.

The defendant, who is not being named because of his age, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in juvenile detention after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in August, according to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to prosecutors, police arrived at the park on the evening of the shooting May 14 to investigate the sound of gunshots. Police found Marco Cardino suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cardino died at the scene.

Another 15-year-old, who is also not being named because he is a minor, is accused of shooting and killing Cardino during a failed robbery ploy. That 15-year-old will be tried as an adult.

Prosecutors say a group of teens set up a marijuana deal and had planned to take Cardino’s money when the victim attempted to flee.

A witness testified in Johnson County District Court in December that one of the teens, who had brought a weapon, ran after Cardino before firing three shots.

Seven teens were charged for their alleged involvement in the incident. Motions were filed to charge each teen as an adult, excluding two 13-year-olds, who weren’t old enough under state law.

The judge denied motions to charge three other teens as adults last year.

If the teen is compliant with his sentence, he will be 22 when he is released from juvenile detention. If not, he could face nearly 13 years of prison time in the Kansas Department of Corrections.