Teen sentenced to prison for deadly shooting committed at age 14

A teenager is headed to prison for a deadly shooting in Statesville two years ago.

Police said on Jan. 16, 2021, they were called to Rolling Lane for a deadly shooting. There, they found the body of Cristean Lee Colon.

Investigators were able to determine the suspect in the case was Cameron Javon Speaks, who was 14 at the time. Speaks was charged and taken into custody two days later.

Statesville police said Speaks was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder. He was also given 31 to 50 months for discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling.

Speaks will be placed on supervised probation for three years once he completes his sentence.

