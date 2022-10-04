Teen sentenced to state prison in school shooting plot case

Oct. 4—EBENSBURG, Pa. — One of two teenagers accused of planning a shooting at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School was sentenced to state prison on Monday in Cambria County court.

Logan Jack Pringle, 17, was sentenced to three to six years in state prison, followed by 10 years of probation.

He had entered pleas of no contest in August before Judge David J. Tulowitzki to three second-degree felony counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, one third-degree felony count of criminal trespass and one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.

Pringle's attorney, Ashlan Clark, asked Tulowitzki to recommend Pringle for the state Department of Corrections' boot camp program, which she said will give Pringle a structured environment with the chance to meet his treatment needs and the tools he will need once he is released.

Both Tulowitzki and Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer agreed with the recommendation.

As a part of the plea agreement, Pringle will not be permitted to possess firearms or other instruments of crime and will not be permitted to reside where such items are located or possessed by other members of the household.

Pringle will also not be permitted on the property of any public or private school, educational facility or any other institution that provides care or instruction to minors. He will also be prohibited from having direct or indirect contact with any person associated with Westmont Hilltop School District.

Pringle was arrested alongside Preston Robert Hinebaugh, 17, in December after Hinebaugh, a Westmont Hilltop student, allegedly let Pringle into the high school building on Dec. 7 and the two were spotted by surveillance cameras surveying locations.

Police said that they executed search warrants and discovered that Preston Hinebaugh had access to five semi-automatic rifles. One was described as an AR-15 that was stored in his bedroom "without the knowledge of his parents," according to an affidavit.

Story continues

The pair are accused of walking through the school to examine surveillance cameras and entryways after Pringle made statements years earlier about shooting up his former school.

Pringle had been expelled from the district in 2018 and ordered not to return to the property after he allegedly made threats and lit a carpet on fire with a match.

Preston Hinebaugh's father, Philson Hinebaugh, had faced charges related to the case against the teens after investigators say he gave police the wrong gun as they were executing a search warrant. Philson Hinebaugh entered a guilty plea to a summary charge of disorderly conduct in July.

Preston Hinebaugh's case is still pending in Cambria County court.