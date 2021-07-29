Teen sentenced to state prison for West Side shooting

David Singleton, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
Jul. 28—A teenager who was prosecuted as an adult for shooting another person last year in West Scranton will spend up to four years in state prison.

Sakrin Oluwafemi, who turned 17 in March, was sentenced Wednesday by Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola to 18 to 48 months of incarceration after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.

Oluwafemi will receive credit for 14 months served in the county prison since his arrest in May 2020, the judge said.

"Hopefully, when you get out of prison, you can put your life on track," Jarbola told the teen.

City police issued an arrest warrant for Oluwafemi on aggravated assault and several other charges after he shot Isiah Montgomery in the leg with a .45-caliber handgun on April 25, 2020, at a home in the 1100 block of Cornell Street. There were several other people, including two young children, in the residence at the time, according to police.

The teen fled after the incident and remained at large until members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force captured him at a home on Railroad Avenue about three weeks later.

Defense attorney Robert Trichilo, who asked the court for leniency, told Jarbola he thought Oluwafemi's time in the county prison had been an eye-opener for the teen. The defendant also completed high school while at the jail, he said.

"He is a young man who still has a chance to turn his life around," Trichilo said.

The judge also heard from Oluwafemi's mother, Adriane Blunt, and his brother, Jahmel Blunt, both of whom said they believed the youth has learned his lesson.

Addressing the court remotely from the county prison, Oluwafemi said he wanted to put his past behind him.

"I don't want to be 30 and 40 years old and coming in and out of jail," the teenager told the judge.

In handing down the sentence, Jarbola cited Oluwafemi's extensive juvenile record, including a number of incidents involving violence. He told the defendant he was fortunate his victim's injury was not more serious.

"This could have been a lot worse," he said.

