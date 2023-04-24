Teen sentenced for threatening social media post

Apr. 24—A Lebanon High School senior who threatened Western Boone students on social media pleaded guilty Friday to intimidation.

Last October, Kenneth 'Kenny' Getch, 18 at the time, posted a photo of himself with what appears to be a gun. Text on the photo reads: "best investment I've made so far boutta make these webo mf regret even saying my name." WeBo is short for Western Boone County Community Schools.

Getch was charged with intimidation as a felony, but pleaded guilty Friday to the same charge as a class A misdemeanor. Boone Superior Court II Judge Bruce Petit sentenced Getch to 40 days in jail but suspended the sentence except for four days Getch spent when arrested last year. Getch must serve 32 days on supervised probation and pay $250 in court costs and fines.

He was immediately kicked off of the Lebanon High School wrestling team, made to wear an ankle monitor while awaiting trial, and ordered to avoid events that Western Boone students were likely to attend.

Getch told Boone County Sheriff's Lt. Jason Reynolds before his arrest that he made the image Oct. 15 while visiting a friend in Greenwood and holding a fake "prop" gun, it was intended as a joke for close friends, and it was never meant as a threat, according to a probable cause affidavit. Getch approached Reynolds at a restaurant where he worked shortly after posting the photo and volunteered that he'd made a mistake.

The photo had spread online and Western Boone School officials called for police to investigate. Western Boone parents took to social media to express fear and speculate about Getch's intentions, some comparing the situation to photos sent before mass school shootings elsewhere in the country.

Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood called for a special prosecutor, Stanley Levco of Evansville, to handle Getch's case, "because Western Boone County Community Schools community is listed as the victim, and my family is in that system," Eastwood said at the time.