Teen in serious condition after being shot

Apr. 4—A 14-year-old boy is in serious condition after being shot twice Monday afternoon.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said deputies received a call about a gunshot victim near FM 3503 and John Ben Sheppherd Parkway shortly after 3 p.m. While they were on their way, deputies learned a 14-year-old boy had arrived at Medical Center Hospital in a private vehicle.

The boy had been shot twice in the lower torso, Griffis said.

Deputies found shell casings at the scene, but it's unknown if they are related to the boy's shooting, he said.

"Very limited dialogue was exchanged with the victim as he was taken back by medical personnel for treatment," Griffis said via test. "Information is limited and the investigation is ongoing. Further details will be released as they become available."