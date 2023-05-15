Teen seriously injured after pedestrian crash on Route 28 in Middleborough, police say

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening on Route 28 in Middleborough, police said.

Police received multiple calls at 7:23 p.m. that a boy was struck by a car on East Grove Street (Route 28) in front of Hannaford’s supermarket.

When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old boy injured, police said. He was treated at the scene and taken by medical helicopter to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.

The boy’s condition was not known Sunday night.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and was cooperating with police.

Portions of Route 28 remained closed after the crash.

The incident is under investigation by Middleborough Police Department. The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section responded to assist at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

