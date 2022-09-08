Teen Sex Trafficking Victim Awaits Sentencing For Killing Alleged Rapist, Faces 20 Years In Prison

In a Polk County courtroom, Pieper Lewis, 17, is facing sentencing after pleading guilty to the murder of her alleged rapist back in June 2020.

Pieper Lewis was 15



Being raped & sexually abused by a 37-year-old pedophile



After a rape, she stabbed him with a knife from a bedside table



She was charged with 1st degree murder on June 2, 2020, immediately jailed



#FreePieper pic.twitter.com/3mqETCzVA3 — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) September 7, 2022

As reported by Blaze Media, Lewis was just 15 years old when she was charged with murder in the first degree for the killing of Zachary Brooks, 37, who allegedly raped her numerous times in the weeks leading up to his death.

After running away from home several times between the months of March and June of 2020, Lewis met a 28-year-old musician who offered to take her in. However, he had ill intentions and forced a young, homeless, and impressionable Lewis to have sex with various men — including Brooks.

Hey everyone. Here is my first update from Pieper Lewis' sentencing hearing.

According to Lewis’ attorneys, on May 31, she refused to go to Brooks’ apartment and the musician reacted by cutting her neck and demanding her to go.

According to Lewis’ plea agreement, for the next two nights, she was forced to strip, drink alcohol and smoke marijuana, by Brooks and two other people.

Weeks later, while visiting Brooks’ home in June, Lewis fell asleep and was awakened to Brooks raping her. Once he fell asleep, the then 15-year-old says that as she was getting ready to leave, she noticed a knife on the nightstand.

Lewis used the knife to kill Brooks as he slept, stabbing him 30 times. She stated in a plea deal that she didn’t plan his murder, but was overcome with “rage” after being raped again by the deceased.

The charges against Lewis were considered at a juvenile court hearing on July 6, 2021, and a district associate judge decided to waive her case to adult court, where she plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury. The teenager now faces up to 10 years in prison on each charge.

As also reported by The Des Moines Register, The executive director of the Center For Law, Brain, and Behavior in Boston, Robert Kinscherff testified on behalf of Lewis, stating that although her chances of committing a crime in the future would not be zero, a violent attack made in adolescence isn’t an indicator of violent tendencies in the future.

Taking her anxiety and post traumatic stress symptoms into consideration, Kinscherff says “ I think it’s highly unlikely that Pieper would’ve done this on her own without these circumstances.”

While in juvenile detention, Lewis graduated from high school and now awaits her sentencing, which takes place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Polk County Criminal Courthouse.

The musician who trafficked Lewis and brought her to Zachary Brooks has not been charged for the sex crime of the underage girl.