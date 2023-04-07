Teen was sexually assaulted in Alaska 28 years ago, officials say. DNA leads to arrest

Nearly three decades after a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted behind a restaurant, a man has been charged and arrested, Alaska officials said.

Ronald Wade Fischer, 51, was indicted on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse on March 30, the state attorney general’s office said in a news release shared by the Anchorage Police Department on April 6.

Despite initial “investigative efforts” into the 1995 Anchorage sexual assault, a suspect was never identified, and “the case went cold,” according to officials.

Officials said the sexual assault kit from the case was not tested until 2020 through a “state-funded initiative.”

DNA from the kit pointed to Fischer as a suspect, according to officials.

After reopening the case and conducting an additional investigation, state prosecutors presented the case before a grand jury, which indicted Fischer, officials said.

Fischer was arrested on April 5 and will be extradited to Alaska, officials said. If convicted, he could potentially face a 30-year prison sentence.

