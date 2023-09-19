Teen shooting victim dies after being dropped off at Gwinnett Co. hospital

Gwinnett County police are looking for suspects and a motive in the shooting of a teenager. The teen, identified as

19-year-old Michael Maddox died after a group of people dropped him off at Northside Gwinnett Medical Center around 8 p.m. Sunday and left.

Hospital staff then notified police officers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Those three individuals who dropped off the young man at the hospital were believed to be witnesses and they were detained and questioned,” said Gwinnett Police Sgt. Michele Pihera.

Police said the shooting happened on Kentshire Place, a few miles from the hospital.

“It was kind of chaotic at first. Like twenty police cars were up here. When I saw them put up the crime scene tape, I figured someone had died,” said neighbor Lynn Howard.

TRENDING STORIES:

Howard said she doesn’t believe the victim lives in her neighborhood.

“I’m not aware of him. But I know some of the kids in the neighborhood went to school with him and everyone is kind of shocked by the the whole thing,” said Howard.

Police said the trio that dropped the victim at the hospital have not been charged and are not considered suspects in the shooting.

Investigators combed the neighborhood to see if anyone may have captured video of the crime on a porch or doorbell camera. They are also asking for the public’s help to find those responsible for the fatal shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:



