Teen shootings, car thefts at record highs and more: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

The number of teens shot in Cincinnati in 2023 is double number shot in 2018.

Good morning, Cincinnati.

I'm Cameron Knight, a breaking news and crime reporter here at The Enquirer.

Last year, Cincinnati saw a continued reduction in overall violent crime, which is now at a record low. However, two specific crimes are at record highs: teen shootings and car thefts. In 2023, 55 teens were shot in the city, more than one a week, and of those six died.

With car thefts, the number is in the thousands, as Cincinnati – and cities all over the country – deals with a surge in Kia and Hyundai thefts fueled by social media posts that show techniques on how to steal them.

Click or tap here to learn more.

What else you need to know Thursday, Jan. 11

⛅ Weather: High of 47. Breezy in the morning; otherwise, milder with times of clouds and sun.

🍎 Education: Ohio, Kentucky kids to get summer nutrition through federal program.

🏀 Jason Williams: Why Big 12 'built' Cincinnati Bearcats seem close to being back.

🍽️ Dining: Former UC frat brothers open health-focused cafe on the West Side.

🍻 Beer: Need a beercation? These Ohio craft beer brewers offer lodging options for a boozy getaway.

– New here? Subscribe to the Daily Briefing today –

Today's Top Stories

Chandler Rupert, leader of Students for a Democratic Society at Ohio State University, helps lead chants during a protest against a transgender sports bill at the Ohio Statehouse on June 25, 2021.

• Ohio House overrides DeWine veto of transgender health care, athlete bill

A month after House Republicans voted to block cities' tobacco restrictions, lawmakers approved heftier fines for stores that sell tobacco to minors.

• Ohio House approves higher fines for selling tobacco to minors

A view of downtown Cincinnati seen from Riverside Drive in Covington as rain falls Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a wind advisory in effect from 7 p.m. on Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.

• Wind gusts expected for end of week; next week brings frigid temperatures

Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The FAA has ordered the temporary grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft after part of the fuselage blew out during a flight. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

• CVG flights largely unaffected after Alaska Airlines incident, grounding order

Ryle Raiders forward Quinn Eubank (0) lays up to the basket while warming up ahead of the girls basketball game between the Ryle Raiders and Butler Bears on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at Ryle High School in Union, Ky.

• Greater Cincinnati trio nominated for McDonald's All-American games

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teen shootings, car thefts at record highs and more | Daily Briefing