Teen shootings, car thefts at record highs and more: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing
Last year, Cincinnati saw a continued reduction in overall violent crime, which is now at a record low. However, two specific crimes are at record highs: teen shootings and car thefts. In 2023, 55 teens were shot in the city, more than one a week, and of those six died.
With car thefts, the number is in the thousands, as Cincinnati – and cities all over the country – deals with a surge in Kia and Hyundai thefts fueled by social media posts that show techniques on how to steal them.
What else you need to know Thursday, Jan. 11
⛅ Weather: High of 47. Breezy in the morning; otherwise, milder with times of clouds and sun.
🍎 Education: Ohio, Kentucky kids to get summer nutrition through federal program.
🏀 Jason Williams: Why Big 12 'built' Cincinnati Bearcats seem close to being back.
🍽️ Dining: Former UC frat brothers open health-focused cafe on the West Side.
🍻 Beer: Need a beercation? These Ohio craft beer brewers offer lodging options for a boozy getaway.
Today's Top Stories
