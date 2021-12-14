Teen shoots 12-year-old brother after mistaking him for a deer, Michigan cops say

Mariah Rush
·1 min read

A 12-year-old boy was shot after his 17-year-old sibling mistook him for a deer while hunting, Michigan authorities said.

Kent County deputies responded to a call on the evening of Dec. 13 regarding a hunting accident, a news release from the sheriff’s department said.

Investigation by deputies revealed a 17-year-old had been hunting in a tree stand when his 12-year-old sibling tried calling the teen in for dinner, the sheriff’s office said.

The 17-year-old mistook the young boy “for a deer” and shot him with his rifle, the release said.

The 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital from the home in Solon Township. He is in “serious, but stable condition,” the sheriff’s office said.

The release noted drugs and alcohol were not believed to be involved.

Solon Township is about 25 miles north of Grand Rapids.

Wearing this color and following these hunting rules may save your life, experts say

70-year-old hunter fatally shoots man he mistook for bear, West Virginia officials say

14-year-old with ‘infectious smile’ dies in hunting accident, Missouri officials say

