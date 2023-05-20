Teen shoots 15-year-old several times in abdomen during robbery at Cincinnati home

A teenager allegedly shot another 15-year-old multiple times during a robbery in Cincinnati Friday afternoon.

The 15-year-old was at the front of his home on Winneste Avenue when another teen reportedly shot the victim multiple times in the abdomen, Cincinnati Police detailed to WCPO.

Officers, firefighters, and medics all responded to the scene to care for the shooting victim. Police affirmed that the 15-year-old was alert when emergency responders arrived.

The 15-year-old was transported to a hospital for further treatment. The shooting victim underwent surgery to remove any bullets that may have been lodged in their abdomen and to close the gunshot wounds, a spokesperson for the Cincinnati Police said.

The victim was expected to survive.

Cincinnati Police actively investigated the shooting incident and was only able to uncover the victim’s account of the events at the time of reporting.

Officials for the police department did not disclose any information on whether they had a lead on a suspect. It was also unknown if anyone was arrested.

Anyone with information about the teen shooter was asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.