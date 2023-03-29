Teen shoots 43-year-old on bus; Cincinnati police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

A teen reportedly shot a man in the stomach on a Metro bus in Cincinnati. The city’s police department is asking for help from the public in finding the suspect.

>> Covenant School shooting: Shooter purchased 7 weapons at 5 different stores, police say

Cincinnati Police responded to Mount Lookout Square at the intersection of Delta and Linwood Avenue at around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting, Cincinnati Police Captain Joe Richardson said, according to WCPO.

Allegedly, the teen opened fire on a 43-year-old man before exiting the bus and running away, Richardson said. Detectives did not know why the teen shot the man at the time of reporting.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The initial investigation showed that the suspect and victim boarded the bus at different stops and were the only two passengers at the time of the shooting, investigators for the police department stated.

Metro was made aware of the shooting and issued a statement in the afternoon.

“The safety and security of our customers and team members is of the greatest importance to us, and we are praying for the victim’s speedy recovery,” Brandy Jones, Senior Vice President of External Affairs for Metro, said. “We are actively assisting law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and are working with the operator involved—who was not physically injured in the incident—to provide counseling so they can return to work when they are ready.”

Police did not provide a description of the suspect and is requesting assistance from the public with locating them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers number at 513-352-3040.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.