Teen shoots another teen near Sundial in St. Petersburg, police say

A teenager shot another teenager Saturday night near the Sundial shopping center parking garage in downtown St. Petersburg, according to a spokesperson for the city’s Police Department.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday when a group of teens was gathered close to the garage and, according to police, “suddenly” shots were fired.

One teen was struck in the leg. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

St. Petersburg police did not provide the names of anyone involved or say what incited the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.