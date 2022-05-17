Teen shoots dad in argument over bedtime, flees to Kentucky in stolen car, Ohio cops say

An Ohio 15-year-old has been arrested after police said he shot his father while arguing about his bedtime. The teen then fled to Lexington, Kentucky.

Forest Park police said the eighth grader shot his father in the stomach on May 11 and then stole a car to drive 100 miles to where his mother lives in Lexington, WXIX reported.

The teen was found in Kentucky and charged with one count of felonious assault and one count of auto theft, according to WLWT.

Multiple other children were in the home at the time of the shooting, WCPO reported, including a 5-year-old.

The unnamed teen was arguing with his 45-year-old father about when to go to bed when his father left the room, an investigation report obtained by The Enquirer said. The 15-year-old is then accused of following him and shooting him once in the stomach.

His father was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, news outlets reported.