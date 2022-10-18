Teen shot by 14-year-old remains critical after weekend assault in Kennewick

A 17-year-old Tri-Cities teen is still in critical condition after being shot Saturday outside his home by another teen.

Kennewick police say the shooting does not appear to be accidental. The 14-year-old wounded the older teen in the front yard of home on the 800 block of Volland Street about 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15.

The two students knew each other, and the shooting was not linked to gangs, said Kennewick Commander Aaron Clem.

When police arrived, the 17-year-old had a life-threatening wound and was rushed to a local hospital. His current condition was not immediately available Tuesday.

Clem said the victim hasn’t been able to talk to police about what happened.

Neither of the teens has been named by police.

The 14-year-old was arrested and booked into the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of third-degree assault and unlawful possession of a gun.