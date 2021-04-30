Teen shot in abdomen in Anderson

Apr. 30—ANDERSON — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen late Thursday night, according to a press release from the Anderson Police Department.

The name and condition of the teen were not released.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of West Ninth Street at 11:09 p.m., according to the press release.

"Preliminary details show this as an isolated incident, and no suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting," the release states. "The case remains under investigation, and more information will be released as they become available."

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775.

