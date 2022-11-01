Teen shot at apartment complex

Nov. 1—HIGH POINT — A teenager was wounded by gunfire in a shooting Monday night at an apartment complex in east High Point, and a man was injured by a car leaving the area, police said.

At 9:10 p.m. High Point Police Department officers received reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Sherrill Avenue. A short time later, the teen arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

He was in stable condition, police said Tuesday. His name was not released.

A 22-year-old man was hit by a car in the parking lot of the apartment complex as the car was leaving, police said.

The man was taken to a local medical center, but information about his condition wasn't available, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.