Teen shot in what appears to have been an attempted robbery

May 21—BURROWS — A botched robbery attempt may have been linked to the shooting of a 17-year-old girl. It also landed a Lafayette man behind bars on a charge of attempted murder.

At around 11:13 p.m. Thursday, Carroll County dispatch received reports of a girl having been shot and lying motionless in the roadway near Burrows Presbyterian Church, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Burrows is located 11 miles northeast of Delphi, off of Hoosier Heartland Highway or Ind. 25.

Upon the arrival of officers, the juvenile was found alert and conscious. A single gunshot wound to her upper torso did not appear life-threatening, a report from Sheriff Tobe Leazenby stated. The girl was transported to a Lafayette hospital, where she remains.

Leazenby said the girl is in stable condition.

According to a Carroll County Sheriff's Office report, police were able to briefly talk with the teenager. Her description of a gray Mitsubishi ERS passenger car led officers to put out a search for the vehicle in the counties of Carroll and Tippecanoe.

At approximately 11:48 p.m. Thursday, Tippecanoe County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle matching the description on the Hoosier Heartland Highway or Ind. 25 in northeastern Tippecanoe County. Officers detained the occupants.

Upon questioning, officers placed Emmett Davis, 22, and Mike-Anthony Stephens, 20, both of Lafayette, under arrest. They were transported to the Carroll County Jail in Delphi.

Davis faces an attempted murder charge, which is a Level 1 felony, as well as Level 3 felonies of aggravated battery and robbery. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Stephens, who was arrested on a Level 5 felony of assisting a criminal, remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

Court dates have not been set as of today.

Leazenby stated that the incident may have been a botched robbery attempt that involved drugs. Due to an ongoing investigation, he said specific details cannot be released at this time. New information will be released as it becomes available.

However, he added, it does appear that this was an isolated incident and there is "no ongoing threat [that] exists to the community."

