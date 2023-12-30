Teen shot in Aurora on Emporia Street
Police in Aurora were responding after a teenager was shot on Emporia Street.
Police in Aurora were responding after a teenager was shot on Emporia Street.
A three-judge panel at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia affirms a lower court’s ruling that former President Donald Trump can be sued by U.S. Capitol Police officers seeking to hold Trump financially liable for the Washington riot that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.
The stock market may currently be on autopilot, but that doesn't mean to get complacent. Here are a couple things to watch out for in 2024.
A 1961 Volkswagen Beetle with vintage aftermarket Baja Bug conversion, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard recently.
Jones' attempt to hand out a gift on Christmas Day was stymied by an overzealous fan.
A federal appeals court in Washington D.C. has allowed Apple to continue importing the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models on Wednesday.
A 1999 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight 50th Anniversary Edition sedan, found in a Colorado Springs wrecking yard.
Gen Z women are celebrating how far they've come since being 17 years old with help from this viral TikTok trend.
John Vieira and Justin Mitchell were each charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct after the incident at the game.
As the 2023 stock market rally reached levels few predicted, short sellers lost billions on their bets against the market.
Chance Comanche was arrested last week for the alleged killing of Marayna Rodgers earlier this month in Las Vegas.
Curry had five fouls and 13 points midway through the third quarter. He finished with 33 points after rallying Golden State to overtime for the win.
After laying off nearly a quarter of its staff last year, e-scooter company Bird has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Rough sex has become mainstream for many teens and young adults. Here's why that can be harmful.
Google will soon allow users to store their location data on their devices rather than on Google's servers, effectively ending a long-running surveillance practice that allowed police and law enforcement to tap Google's vast banks of location data to identify potential criminals. The use of "geofence warrants" have exploded in recent years, in large part thanks to the ubiquity of smartphones coupled with hungry data companies like Google vacuuming up and storing huge amounts of its users' location data, which becomes obtainable by law enforcement requests.
One happy shopper called the skin vacuum a 'game-changer for my face.'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the U.S. and Moscow are engaged in a “dialogue” about a possible prisoner swap for two Americans detained in Russia: Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and U.S. Marine veteran Paul Whelan. The U.S. government has declared that both are being wrongfully detained by Russia. Here's what we know.
Today's edition includes the NFL's crowded playoff picture, big wave surfing in Nazaré, 21 straight losses for the Pistons, Draymond Green's anger, and more.
Shares of Moderna soared around 14% on Thursday on the news that a personalized cancer vaccine, produced in partnership with Merck, reduced the risk of late-stage melanoma by 49%.
In July, van Gisbergen became the first driver in 60 years to win his first Cup Series start.
A Congressional letter called on the Department of Health and Human Services to revise HIPAA so that these warrantless searches couldn't occur.