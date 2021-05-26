Teen shot in back while driving in Aliquippa

May 26—A 16-year-old boy was in critical but stable condition after being shot in Aliquippa Tuesday night, according to state police.

State police did not release the name of the boy from Aliquippa, who was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh with a gunshot wound to the back.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of 300 Superior Avenue at the Valley Terrace housing complex.

According to state police, the teen was driving a vehicle when he was shot, after which he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an embankment.

Police were continuing to investigate.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .