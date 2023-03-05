Teen shot in Brevard County, airlifted to hospital, police say

Police in Brevard County is investigating an overnight shooting that ended with a teen being airlifted to the hospital.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning just after midnight at the Hammock Harbor Apartments in Rockledge.

Police said the teen was shot and transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

No one else was hurt during this shooting.

Rockledge police are investigating and will release more details when they become available.

