Teen shot in New Brunswick, two charged with attempted murder

NEW BRUNSWICK – Two men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a juvenile here last week.

Corey Fuqua, 19, of North Brunswick, and Gede Maccelus, 20, of Princeton, were charged with attempted murder and unlawful possession of a handgun, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Fuqua and Maccelus were in custody pending a detention hearing, the prosecutor's office said.

Police responded about 7:09 p.m. Jan. 20 to the area of Throop Avenue and Redmond Street on a report of a shooting, where arriving officers found a male teen who had been shot, according to the prosecutor's office. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries, the prosecutor's office said.

An investigation led authorities to determine Fuqua and Maccelus allegedly participated in the shooting.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact New Brunswick Detective Keith Walcott at 732-745-5200 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Paul Kelley at 732-745-3330.

