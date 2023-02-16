Teen shot after chat with occupants of another vehicle at Wichita car wash, police say

An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times Tuesday night in north Wichita, police spokesperson Trevor Macy said Thursday morning.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition but has since been released. He was shot three times, according to a police report.

The shooting happened after the teen drove his Ford Focus with three other males inside to a car wash at 21st and Arkansas. Then one got out to talk with occupants of a Chevrolet Silverado that pulled up.

“After their conversation, the male got back into the gold (Focus), and as they drove away, occupants of the white pickup began shooting at the gold car,” Macy said in a news release.

The teen who was shot drove north on Waco while the driver of the truck followed. At 22nd and Waco, the teen and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and two other occupants drove off. The car was found in the 2200 block of North Broadway.

Police are still investigating whether the occupants of both vehicles knew each other and planned to meet there. Shell casings were found when police arrived.