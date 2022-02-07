A teen was shot in the chest after flaunting of a gun on social media, Homestead cops say

A Sunday morning gathering at a Homestead apartment nearly turned deadly after an 18-year-old pointed a gun at a 14-year-old, declared “I am going to kill you” and shot his younger friend in the chest, Homestead police say.

South Miami-Dade resident Jose Rios denied shooting the 14-year-old, an arrest affidavit said, but was arrested on charges of attempted manslaughter with a deadly weapon, child neglect with great bodily harm and using or displaying a firearm while committing a felony. He is being held without bond on the manslaughter charge.

Homestead police said the 14-year-old was in “extremely critical condition” when airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital. But, according to the arrest affidavit, the shot child was able to tell Homestead detective David Mata that he thought the shooting was an accident. Another witness said the same.

“The Homestead Police Department cannot stress enough the importance of the proper handling of a firearm,” the department said in announcing Rios’ arrest.

‘I am going to kill you’

The arrest affidavit says that on Sunday around 11:25 a.m. in a Homestead Colony Apartments unit at 812 E. Mowry Dr., Rios and three friends were in a bedroom as Rios was “brandishing his firearm and showing it off on social media.”

A witness said Rios pointed the gun at the 14-year-old and said while laughing, “I am going to kill you” then continued to laugh as he fired the single shot. A second witness said he went to the bathroom while Rios was showing off his gun and heard the gunshot.

