Teen shot by Columbus Police after running over another teen, hitting an officer with car

A vehicle ran over a teen and hit a police officer in Columbus, prompting a second officer to shoot his gun at the driver Saturday afternoon.

>> TRENDING: 6 girls, ages 1-18, killed in car crash on interstate in Tennessee

Two officers were stationed outside a bingo hall in the 3300 block of Refugee Road on a special duty assignment. At around 2 p.m., they heard a disturbance in the parking lot involving two teens inside a vehicle. They then initiated an investigation, WBNS reported.

During the investigation, an officer struggled with one of the teens who exited the vehicle. This is when the other teen, still in the vehicle, drove the car, a spokesperson for Columbus Police said.

The driver ran over the teen and hit the officer, prompting the second officer to fire his gun into the vehicle, the spokesperson continued. The driver was shot.

While injured, the driver drove out of the parking lot and onto Refugee Road where he struck another vehicle. The driver and passenger of that other vehicle were uninjured, the spokesperson said.

Both teens were taken into custody and transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where they remained in stable condition.

The injured officer was also transported to a nearby hospital and remained in stable condition as well.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation took on the incident due to the second officer firing their weapon and injuring a suspect.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.