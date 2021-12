A 19-year-old man was shot dead outside a deli in East Harlem, police said Friday.

The murder happened at 7:55 p.m. Thursday on E. 119th St. near Third Ave.

Police said Matthew Rivera got into an argument with the suspect inside the deli. The dispute spilled outside, where the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Rivera in the upper body.

Medics rushed Rivera to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved.

The gunman fled and is being sought.