Teen shot dead at party, California police say. ‘Didn’t deserve to die like this’

A 17-year-old recent high school graduate died after being shot at a party, a California family said.

Joseph Isaiah Saldana died in the shooting Saturday, Sept. 30, in San Pedro, KCBS reported.

Three others also were hurt when someone walked up to them outside the party and opened fire at 11:30 p.m., Los Angeles police said in a news release.

The gunman escaped in a vehicle, police said. A motive for the shooting is not known.

Saldana, an honor roll student, had graduated from high school a few months ago, his family told KCBS.

“He was looking to become an engineer,” cousin Joey Ortega told KTLA. “He was getting ready to enjoy life. “He always had a smile on his face. He’d walk into the room, his whole vibe would bring positive energy to the whole room.”

“My little cousin didn’t deserve to die like this,” Ortega said.

“He was an innocent kid who enjoyed spending his time listening to music, playing video games & spending time with his friends & family,” a GoFundMe set up for his family said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 323-786-5100 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477.

San Pedro is 25 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

