Teen shot dead in what St. Paul police say was road rage killing

Police worked through the night in hopes of finding the shooter who killed someone in a vehicle during a suspected road rage incident in St. Paul.

The gunfire occurred about 8:45 p.m. Sunday just east of downtown in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood near E. 7th Street and Mounds Boulevard, police said.

Responding officers located a male in his teens wounded and unconscious. Fire Department medics transported him to Regions Hospital, where he died shortly afterward.

"Preliminary information indicates this shooting may be connected to a road rage incident, however it's unclear how the victim was involved," read a statement from police issued Sunday night.

Police spokeswoman Natalie Davis said Monday that "our homicide investigators have been working around the clock to find solid answers. Multiple people were transported to headquarters to be interviewed by investigators. To protect the integrity of the investigation, I can't release any further information at this time."

Anyone with information about the shooting is being urged by police to call their homicide unit at 651-266-5650.

This was third homicide in the city in a little more than 20 hours Sunday and the 21st of the year. No arrests have been announced in any of the killings.

The first shooting happened in a downtown parking ramp in the 400 block of Jackson Street, police said. A man in his 30s was taken in a private vehicle about 12:15 a.m. to Regions, where he died. The car had bullet holes in its windshield. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

About three hours later, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound in a vehicle on Raspberry Island after a 911 caller reported a robbery and shots fired. The man, who was in his 20s, also was taken to Regions and died there.

Sunday's road rage killing is the second in the Twin Cities in less than two months, and the earlier shooting also remains unsolved.

On July 6, 56-year-old Jay Boughton, of Crystal, was fatally shot while driving on Hwy. 169 in Plymouth while returning from a youth baseball game with his son.

Police said they have found the suspect's vehicle but have yet to make an arrest. Police also have yet to specify what prompted the shooting other than to say there was a traffic altercation that escalated quickly.

