Teen shot to death in Clovis

Sep. 24—A teenager died early Sunday at the Clovis hospital after he was shot on Saturday night.

The region's Major Crimes Unit was activated to investigate the death of Izayah Montano, 18. No arrests were immediately reported.

According to a Clovis police news release:

* At 10:57 p.m. Saturday, the Clovis Police Department Dispatch Center received multiple calls of a gunshot victim in the area of the Grand Avenue Homes, 2101 W. Grand Ave.

* When police arrived at the scene, they found Montano, suffering from two gunshot wounds. Clovis Fire Department EMS personnel transported Izayah to Clovis' Plains Regional Medical Center, where he died.

* Witnesses told responding officers they heard several gunshots and saw Izayah fall to the ground and an unknown person running away from the scene.

The slaying marks Clovis' eighth homicide this year and fifth since June 19.

Police are asking for the public's help with information related to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 575-769-1921, or call Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

Information can also be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department's tip411 program, accessed by going to http://www.police.cityofclovis.org .

Do you have a question?

A comment you'd like to see published?

Or maybe a story idea for a future edition?

— Please email the publisher: dstevens@thenews.email