Teen shot to death in Georgia McDonald’s parking lot, deputies say

A man is accused of shooting a 19-year-old to death in Augusta, deputies said.

On Sunday, around 1:20 a.m., Richmond County deputies were called to the McDonald’s on Peach Orchard Road in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a teen, later identified as Da’Quantavious Proctor,19, suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders immediately rendered aid, but Proctor died from his injuries. Authorities said he was shot at least one time.

Later that day, deputies found and arrested Xavier Hatcher, 23, for the murder of Proctor.

He’s facing charges of aggravated assault, murder, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing.

